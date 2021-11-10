STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in STORE Capital by 21.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 16.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in STORE Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. STORE Capital has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $37.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.44.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

