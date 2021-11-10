Strike Price Hits $51.69 on Top Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Strike has a total market cap of $155.66 million and approximately $14.82 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $51.69 or 0.00080050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00071802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00073540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00098281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,360.72 or 0.99670808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,578.06 or 0.07089719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00020172 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,011,366 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

