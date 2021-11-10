Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SPH stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $936.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.64. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
About Suburban Propane Partners
Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.
