Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPH stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $936.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.64. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,901 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.