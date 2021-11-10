Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 45,165.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,233 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 31,164 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.8% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at $78,360,274.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,947 shares of company stock worth $7,907,766. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 2.08. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

