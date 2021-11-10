Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SMCI. Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,362 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 10.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 64.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 41,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 106.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 314,853 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $945,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 408,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 73,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

