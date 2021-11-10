SuperFarm (SUPER) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $100.83 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00002477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $572.27 million and approximately $100.83 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011645 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 83.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000417 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 357,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars.

