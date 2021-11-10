Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Position in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,526 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust by 294.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Royalty Trust stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95. Mesa Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 65.72%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

