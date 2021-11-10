Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $156,000 in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CHMI opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $157.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 56.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 240.00%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.