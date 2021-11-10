Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Intevac worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the first quarter worth $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Intevac by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Intevac by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. Intevac, Inc. has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $8.46.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on IVAC. TheStreet cut Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

