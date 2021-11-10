SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12).

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $22.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 13.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $31,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $29,890,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $24,109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $21,331,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $281,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $1,204,765.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,877.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

