SVB Leerink Cuts Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target to $14.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.38.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,837,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

