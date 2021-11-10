SVB Leerink Cuts TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target to $7.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock’s current price.

TCRR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Shares of TCRR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. 18,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $35.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 944.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

