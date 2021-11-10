SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Surgery Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

SGRY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

SGRY stock opened at $52.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 3.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,267,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,162,000 after acquiring an additional 421,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,529,000 after acquiring an additional 859,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,873,000 after acquiring an additional 111,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

