S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.50 Million

Brokerages expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to announce $13.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the highest is $14.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $13.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $82.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $82.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $92.45 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $94.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SANW. B. Riley lowered their target price on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of SANW stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 67,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,364. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $136.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the second quarter worth $3,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 67.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,460 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 28.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares during the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

