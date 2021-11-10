Swarm (SWM) Hits One Day Volume of $12,821.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Swarm has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $12,821.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swarm has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm coin can now be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00055437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00222756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00092936 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

