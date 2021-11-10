Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SWMAY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Panmure Gordon upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

