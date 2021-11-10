Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSREY. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DZ Bank lowered Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 87 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Commerzbank lowered Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

SSREY stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swiss Re (SSREY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.