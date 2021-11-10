Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Trading 6.8% Higher

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 4,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40.

About Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF)

Sydney Airport engages in the operation and ownership of airport. The firm provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, airfield and terminal facilities, and government mandated security services for airlines, and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

