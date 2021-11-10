Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $254.38 on Wednesday. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $75.53 and a 12-month high of $264.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 79.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.18 and a 200 day moving average of $160.90.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $141,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,546.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,545 shares of company stock worth $3,048,169. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after buying an additional 348,222 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after buying an additional 259,471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,537,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after buying an additional 114,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

