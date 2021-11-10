Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 36.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,769 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $16,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Synaptics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after purchasing an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after purchasing an additional 259,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,537,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after purchasing an additional 114,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

SYNA opened at $254.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $264.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.90.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,545 shares of company stock worth $3,048,169 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

