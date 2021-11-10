Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taboola.com updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Taboola.com stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,364. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86. Taboola.com has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $11.44.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

