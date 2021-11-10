Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $2,768,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $2,964,000.

NYSE:TSM opened at $118.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.36. The stock has a market cap of $616.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

