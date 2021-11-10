Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

Targa Resources stock opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 2.92. Targa Resources has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $58.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

