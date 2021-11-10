Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.16

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 1020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,497,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after acquiring an additional 705,526 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 432,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 395,116 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 683,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 286,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 196,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

