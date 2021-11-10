Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Trading Up 6.9%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares were up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 7,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 129,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

TSHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). On average, equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $194,198.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,577,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,269,000 after buying an additional 55,198 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 16.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,684,000 after buying an additional 186,677 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $13,497,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 683,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

