TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 87,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.58. 9,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.11.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.61%.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

