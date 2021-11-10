TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Hold

National Bankshares lowered shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. National Bankshares currently has C$65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$66.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$68.47.

TRP opened at C$62.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.88, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$51.10 and a 52 week high of C$68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.64 billion and a PE ratio of 33.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

In related news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total transaction of C$100,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,731.14. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Brown acquired 550 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$59.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,633.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$133,501.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,465 shares of company stock valued at $712,789.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

