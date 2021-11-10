TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Downgraded to “Sector Perform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRP. TD Securities reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$74.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$68.47.

TSE:TRP opened at C$62.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.64 billion and a PE ratio of 33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.88. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$51.10 and a 52-week high of C$68.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 181.14%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Brown purchased 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$59.33 per share, with a total value of C$32,633.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,501.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,465 shares of company stock valued at $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

