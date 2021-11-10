TD Securities Boosts Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$26.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WTE. CIBC upped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at C$27.80 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of C$14.65 and a 52 week high of C$28.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

