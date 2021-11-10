TechTarget (TTGT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/4/2021 – TechTarget had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $103.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – TechTarget had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2021 – TechTarget was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “
- 10/23/2021 – TechTarget was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “
- 10/19/2021 – TechTarget was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “
- 10/7/2021 – TechTarget was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “
- 9/23/2021 – TechTarget had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $90.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
TechTarget stock opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.81. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.24 and a beta of 0.88.
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 234,877 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,537,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 136,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.