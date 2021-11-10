TechTarget (TTGT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/4/2021 – TechTarget had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $103.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – TechTarget had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – TechTarget was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2021 – TechTarget was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/19/2021 – TechTarget was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – TechTarget was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/23/2021 – TechTarget had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $90.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TechTarget stock opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.81. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.24 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,398,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $102,634.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 194,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,292,444.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,403 shares of company stock worth $13,183,416. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 234,877 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,537,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 136,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

