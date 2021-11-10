Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TGLS. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 67.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 132,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 40.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 87,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 14,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

