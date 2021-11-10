Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE THQ traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $24.69. 51,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,819. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $25.92.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,995,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,066 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund were worth $46,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.