Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Price Target to $18.00

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $16.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $419,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $852,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $2,093,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $5,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

