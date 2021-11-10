Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.90

Shares of Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 34604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. New Street Research lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telstra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.91.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.8813 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

About Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

