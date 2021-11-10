TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Raised to C$36.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TU opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,492,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 706,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,856,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.