TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Raised to C$36.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.
Shares of TU opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,492,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 706,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,856,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.
