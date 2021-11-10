TELUS (TSE:T) Given Buy Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$33.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.17.

Shares of T opened at C$29.23 on Tuesday. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$24.09 and a 52-week high of C$29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.79. The stock has a market cap of C$39.78 billion and a PE ratio of 31.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.06%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

