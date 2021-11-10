Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,153 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after purchasing an additional 768,391 shares during the period. Browning West LP increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,494,000 after buying an additional 514,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after buying an additional 894,074 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,571,000 after buying an additional 575,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,697,000 after buying an additional 1,708,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPX opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

