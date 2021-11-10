Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $62.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Tenable stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.79. Tenable has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $170,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $76,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Tenable by 25.4% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 22.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,001,000 after acquiring an additional 351,797 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Tenable by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 184,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 21,555 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

