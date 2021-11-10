Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TME. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

