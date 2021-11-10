Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Director Azita Arvani Sells 1,411 Shares

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $117,945.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TNC traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $84.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,263. Tennant has a 12-month low of $62.16 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 1,337.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 37.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 13.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

