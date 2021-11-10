Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

Shares of NYSE TNC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.39. The company had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tennant has a 52 week low of $62.16 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average is $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $202,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $264,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,081.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,811 shares of company stock worth $583,960 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 52.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.