Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Textron by 418.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 79.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 97.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. Textron has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average of $69.74.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.35%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

