The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Releases Earnings Results

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

WTER traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. 1,679,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. The Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Alkaline Water stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) by 170.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,549 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of The Alkaline Water worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of research firms have commented on WTER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of The Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

