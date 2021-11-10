The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $236.94

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 236.94 ($3.10) and traded as high as GBX 250 ($3.27). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 242.50 ($3.17), with a volume of 38,368 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £89.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 237.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 237.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

In other The Alumasc Group news, insider Gilbert Jackson sold 20,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94), for a total transaction of £45,794.25 ($59,830.48).

About The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

