The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Get The Andersons alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on ANDE. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of The Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Andersons has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.70.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Andersons will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $2,893,627.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Andersons by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in The Andersons by 659.7% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 161,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 94.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 158,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 26.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 141,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Read More: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Andersons (ANDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.