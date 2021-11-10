The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $5.2278 per share. This represents a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

