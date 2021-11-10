The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Pantheon Investment Group LLC

Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. The Boeing makes up 1.4% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.63. 260,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,771,116. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.73.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.27.

In other The Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

