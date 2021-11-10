The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.510-$2.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.57 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.380 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.49. 57,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,690. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.05. The stock has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $353.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,695 shares of company stock valued at $79,394,877. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

