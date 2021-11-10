The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Manitowoc in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

MTW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of MTW opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

