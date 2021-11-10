The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.55. 388,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,946. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $123.93 and a twelve month high of $196.49.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Middleby stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of The Middleby worth $15,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

